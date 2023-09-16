Saturday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (91-56) and the Tampa Bay Rays (92-57) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Orioles taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (9-5) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (5-4) will get the nod for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 6, Rays 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 118 games this season and won 79 (66.9%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 105 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 74-31 in those contests.

The Rays have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 791 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule