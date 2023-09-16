Florida State vs. Boston College: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 25.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Boston College matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Florida State vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-25.5)
|49.5
|-5000
|+1500
|DraftKings
|Florida State (-25.5)
|49
|-3200
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-26.5)
|49.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Florida State vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Florida State has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Boston College has not won against the spread this season in two games with a spread.
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|To Win the ACC
|-110
|Bet $110 to win $100
