Our computer model predicts the Florida State Seminoles will beat the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Alumni Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Florida State vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+25.5) Over (46) Florida State 38, Boston College 24

Week 3 ACC Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have a 98.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Seminoles are unbeaten against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 25.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

All two of the Seminoles' games have hit the over this season.

The point total average for Florida State games this season is 55.0, 9.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 6.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles have compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Two of the Eagles' two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

The average over/under for Boston College games this season is 5.5 more points than the point total of 46 in this outing.

Seminoles vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 55.5 18.5 66 13 -- -- Boston College 27.5 27.5 27.5 27.5 -- --

