The Clemson Tigers (1-1) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24 points. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-24) 52.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Clemson (-24) 52 -2400 +1200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Clemson (-24.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
  • Clemson is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +650 Bet $100 to win $650

