Right now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 27th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

Last season, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last year (15th in ), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.

The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.

When the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, hauling in 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Devin White recorded 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +6600 2 September 17 Bears - +12500 3 September 25 Eagles - +750 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +700 12 November 26 @ Colts - +25000 13 December 3 Panthers - +20000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2000 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +20000

