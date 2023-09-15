The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 field is shrinking in Guangzhou, China, as Viktoria Kuzmova heads into a quarterfinal versus Xiyu Wang. Kuzmova is +1200 to win at Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Kuzmova at the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 16-23

September 16-23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kuzmova's Next Match

Kuzmova will face Wang in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 AM ET, after beating Yue Yuan in the last round 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

Kuzmova currently has odds of +240 to win her next match against Wang. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Kuzmova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Kuzmova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Kuzmova beat No. 137-ranked Yuan, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

Through 15 tournaments over the past 12 months, Kuzmova has gone 25-17 and has not won a title.

In 11 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Kuzmova is 17-12 in matches.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kuzmova has played 42 matches and 22.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Kuzmova has played 29 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 23.3 games per match while winning 49.7% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Kuzmova has won 71.3% of her games on serve, and 28.2% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kuzmova has won 70.5% of her games on serve and 23.9% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.