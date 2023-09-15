In the San Diego Open semifinals on Friday, Sofia Kenin faces Emma Navarro.

Kenin has -155 odds to claim a spot in the final against Navarro (+120).

Sofia Kenin vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

Round: Semifinals

Date: Friday, September 15

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Location: San Diego, California

Court Surface: Hard

Sofia Kenin vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 60.8% chance to win.

Sofia Kenin Emma Navarro -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +290 Odds to Win Tournament +400 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Sofia Kenin vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

By beating No. 27-ranked Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday, Kenin reached the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Navarro took down No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari, winning 6-4, 0-6, 7-6.

Through 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Kenin has played 21.1 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

In her 20 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kenin has played an average of 21.5 games.

In her 28 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Navarro is averaging 20.8 games per match while winning 50.6% of those games.

Navarro has averaged 23.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.5% of those games.

Kenin and Navarro have not matched up against each other since 2015.

