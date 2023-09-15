Friday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (91-55) against the Tampa Bay Rays (91-57) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (14-8) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (8-8) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 6, Rays 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 117 times and won 78, or 66.7%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 67-25 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 784.

The Rays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule