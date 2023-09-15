In Duval County, Florida, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Christ's Church Academy High School at Bishop Snyder High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Kenny High School at Bishop Moore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Florida Educational Institute at Providence School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Episcopal School of Jacksonville at West Nassau HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Callahan, FL

Callahan, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle's View High School at St. Joseph Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highland Prep School at Bishop Kenny High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian Academy at The Bolles School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Duval Charter High School at Mount Dora Christian Academy