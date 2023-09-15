The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the moment have the 27th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +12500.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, six Buccaneers games hit the over.

Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in ), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

When the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, hauling in 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +6600 2 September 17 Bears - +12500 3 September 25 Eagles - +750 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +700 12 November 26 @ Colts - +25000 13 December 3 Panthers - +20000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2000 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +20000

