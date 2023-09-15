Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: WNBA Playoffs First Round Game 1 Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Friday's WNBA slate includes Cheyenne Parker's Atlanta Dream (19-21) taking the road to play the Dallas Wings (22-18) at College Park Center. The game tips off at 9:30 PM ET.
In Dallas' most recent matchup, it defeated Atlanta 94-77 on the road. Arike Ogunbowale (32 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, 50 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) and Natasha Howard (15 PTS, 9 REB, 45.5 FG%) led the way for the Wings. Rhyne Howard (19 PTS, 7 AST, 41.2 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) and Parker (13 PTS, 41.7 FG%) paced the Dream.
Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!
Wings vs. Dream Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Wings (-300 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Dream (+240 to win)
- What's the spread?: Wings (-6.5)
- What's the over/under?: 169.5
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Dream Season Stats
- On offense the Dream are the fifth-ranked squad in the league (82.5 points per game). On defense they are seventh (84 points conceded per game).
- In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.1 per game) but third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.6).
- The Dream are third-worst in the league in assists (18.6 per game) in 2023.
- In 2023, Atlanta is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (13).
- In 2023 the Dream are worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and rank seventh in 3-point percentage (33.6%).
- Defensively, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2. It is third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.
Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.
Dream Home/Away Splits
- At home the Dream score 84.7 points per game, 4.3 more than away (80.4). On defense they concede 83.5 points per game at home, one less than away (84.5).
- Atlanta collects fewer rebounds per game at home (34.5) than away (37.8), but also allows fewer rebounds at home (35.1) than away (36.2).
- The Dream collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (19.1) than on the road (18.2).
- Atlanta commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.5) than on the road (13.8), and it forces more at home (13.2) than on the road (12.8).
- This season the Dream are making more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (5.9). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (29.9%).
- This year Atlanta is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.7). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than on the road (33.9%).
Dream Moneyline and ATS Records
- This season, the Dream have been the underdog 22 times and won eight, or 36.4%, of those games.
- The Wings are 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has beaten the spread 19 times in 39 games.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Atlanta is 4-5 against the spread.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Dream.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.