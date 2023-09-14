The No. 2 squad in the AL, the Tampa Bay Rays (90-57) visit the No. 1 team in the league, the Baltimore Orioles (91-54) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (11-6) against the Rays and Aaron Civale (7-3).

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (11-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Civale - TB (7-3, 2.96 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays will send Civale (7-3) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.96, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.

Civale is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the year in this game.

Civale is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 outings this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (11-6) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 3.03, a 3.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.092.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks fifth, 1.092 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Kyle Bradish vs. Rays

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with 780 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 210 home runs (third in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rays in two games, and they have gone 10-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over 11 innings.

