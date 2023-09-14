Tampa Bay Rays (90-57) will square off against the Baltimore Orioles (91-54) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, September 14 at 7:15 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Josh Lowe will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (11-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - TB (7-3, 2.96 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Rays Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -135 +114 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 50 (69.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 39-13 (75%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +300 - 2nd

