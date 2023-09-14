Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 210 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the majors with a .445 team slugging percentage.

The Rays' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored 780 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.172 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale (7-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Mariners W 7-5 Home Aaron Civale Trent Thornton 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale -

