Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will try to find success Aaron Civale when he starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rays have +115 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rays Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rays and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Rays' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Tampa Bay have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 80 of 147 chances this season.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 10-8-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-25 40-32 37-24 53-33 69-49 21-8

