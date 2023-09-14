Thursday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (91-54) and the Tampa Bay Rays (90-57) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 14.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Bradish (11-6) for the Orioles and Aaron Civale (7-3) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 contests.

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Tampa Bay has won one of five games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (780 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Rays Schedule