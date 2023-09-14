The No. 22 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) play an FCS opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami (FL) ranks 27th in total offense (472 yards per game) and 56th in total defense (324 yards allowed per game) this year. Bethune-Cookman is generating 239 total yards per game on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 275.5 total yards per contest (35th-ranked).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Miami (FL) vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Bethune-Cookman 472 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239 (104th) 324 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.5 (35th) 163.5 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.5 (94th) 308.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.5 (91st) 2 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 3 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (7th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 575 yards (287.5 ypg) on 38-of-52 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 19 times for 140 yards (70 per game), scoring one time.

Mark Fletcher has piled up 82 yards on 13 carries, scoring one time.

Xavier Restrepo has hauled in 11 catches for 194 yards (97 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Colbie Young has caught 10 passes for 154 yards (77 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jacolby George has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in 11 grabs for 150 yards, an average of 75 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague leads Bethune-Cookman with 244 yards on 26-of-35 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jouvensly Bazil has rushed 10 times for 78 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jaiden Bivens has collected 41 yards (on four carries).

Daveno Ellington has hauled in 77 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Jaewan Boyd has collected 68 receiving yards (34 yards per game) on two receptions.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has racked up 49 reciving yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (FL) or Bethune-Cookman gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.