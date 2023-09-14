Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Memphis vs. Navy Game – Thursday, September 14
AAC opponents will do battle when the Memphis Tigers (2-0) battle the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Memphis vs. Navy? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is Memphis vs. Navy?
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Memphis 31, Navy 11
- Memphis has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Navy lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Midshipmen have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 85.7%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Memphis (-13.5)
- Memphis is unbeaten against the spread this season.
- This season, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Navy is winless versus the spread this season.
- The Midshipmen have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46.5)
- Memphis averages 46.5 points per game against Navy's 13.5, amounting to 13.5 points over the matchup's over/under of 46.5.
Splits Tables
Memphis
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|39
|39
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Navy
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.5
|49.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|35
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
