Eagles vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
Before the Eagles square off against the Vikings, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Eagles vs. Vikings Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|6.5
|49
|-275
|+220
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats
Philadelphia Eagles
- In seven games last season, the Eagles and their opponents went over 49 total points.
- The average point total in Philadelphia's matchups last season was 45.5, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Eagles had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Eagles won 87.5% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (14-2).
- Philadelphia had a 10-1 record last year (winning 90.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
Minnesota Vikings
- Minnesota played 12 games last season that ended with a combined score over 49 points.
- Minnesota had a 46.4-point average over/under in its contests last year, 2.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Vikings' record against the spread last year was 7-8-1.
- The Vikings were underdogs in five games last season and won one (20%) of those contests.
- Minnesota was not a bigger underdog last season than the +220 moneyline set for this game.
Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Eagles
|28.1
|2
|20.2
|8
|45.5
|7
|Vikings
|24.9
|7
|25.1
|28
|46.4
|12
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|44.2
|47.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.9
|26.6
|27.3
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|6-2-0
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|14-2
|7-2
|7-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.8
|45.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.0
|25.1
|24.9
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|4-4-0
|3-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-0
|8-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.