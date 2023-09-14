The No. 22 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami (FL) ranks 27th in total offense (472.0 yards per game) and 56th in total defense (324.0 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Bethune-Cookman ranks 56th in the FCS (22.5 points per game), and it is 62nd on the other side of the ball (31.0 points allowed per game).

Bethune-Cookman vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Bethune-Cookman vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Miami (FL) 239.0 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.0 (36th) 275.5 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.0 (53rd) 88.5 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.5 (65th) 150.5 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.5 (20th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (37th) 3 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (44th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has compiled 244 yards on 74.3% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Jouvensly Bazil is his team's leading rusher with 10 carries for 78 yards, or 39.0 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jaiden Bivens has run for 41 yards across four carries.

Daveno Ellington has hauled in 77 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his team so far this season.

Jaewan Boyd has put up a 68-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on three targets.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson's eight catches (on nine targets) have netted him 49 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 575 passing yards for Miami (FL), completing 73.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 19 times for 140 yards (70.0 per game), scoring one time.

Mark Fletcher has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 82 yards (41.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Xavier Restrepo's team-high 194 yards as a receiver have come on 11 receptions (out of 15 targets).

Colbie Young has caught 10 passes for 154 yards (77.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jacolby George has racked up 11 catches for 150 yards, an average of 75.0 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

