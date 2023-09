The 16 matches today in the Abierto Guadalajara qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 157-ranked Polina Kudermetova competing against No. 409 Varvara Lepchenko.

Abierto Guadalajara Info

Tournament: Abierto Guadalajara

Abierto Guadalajara Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: September 15

September 15 TV Channel:

Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Abierto Guadalajara?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Elvina Kalieva vs. Alexa Guarachi Mathison Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:00 PM ET - - Monica Niculescu vs. Katrina Scott Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:00 PM ET - - Demi Schuurs vs. Isabella Shinikova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:00 PM ET - - Ann Li vs. Jessica Failla Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:00 PM ET - - Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva vs. Maria Mateas Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:15 PM ET - - Natalija Stevanovic vs. Sofia Sewing Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:15 PM ET - - Nicole Melichar vs. Grace Min Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:15 PM ET - - Jana Fett vs. Ulrikke Eikeri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:15 PM ET - - Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Veronica Miroshnichenko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:30 PM ET - - Ena Shibahara vs. Whitney Osuigwe Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:30 PM ET - - Sachia Vickery vs. Alana Smith Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:30 PM ET - - Ana Sofia Sanchez vs. Maria Fernanda Herazo Gonzalez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:30 PM ET - - Victoria Rodriguez vs. Asia Muhammad Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:45 PM ET - - Polina Kudermetova vs. Varvara Lepchenko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:45 PM ET - - Miyu Kato vs. Raveena Kingsley Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:45 PM ET - - Carol Zhao vs. Ellen Perez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:45 PM ET - -

