When the Tampa Bay Rays (89-57) square off against the Minnesota Twins (76-69) at Target Field on Wednesday, September 13 at 1:10 PM ET, Josh Lowe will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Twins have +105 odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.34 ERA) vs Dallas Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 4.78 ERA)

Rays vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Twins Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 77, or 66.4%, of the 116 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rays have a 72-31 record (winning 69.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rays went 6-1 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Twins have come away with 19 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won 10 of 27 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +550 - 2nd

