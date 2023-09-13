Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins square off against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 209 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays rank fifth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (775 total).

The Rays' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 21 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.173).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.34 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Bradley has one quality start this season.

Bradley is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners W 7-5 Home Aaron Civale Trent Thornton 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval

