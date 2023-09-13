Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (89-57) against the Minnesota Twins (76-69) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 13.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (5-7) for the Rays and Dallas Keuchel (1-1) for the Twins.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 77, or 66.4%, of the 116 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 72-31 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Tampa Bay has scored 775 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule