The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 27th-ranked in the NFL as of September 13.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +600

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

From an offensive standpoint, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Buccaneers collected five wins at home last year and three away.

Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).

On defense last year, Devin White helped lead the charge with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +12500 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +700 12 November 26 @ Colts - +25000 13 December 3 Panthers - +20000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2000 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +20000

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.