After batting .087 with three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan has two doubles and five walks while batting .178.

In 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), Brujan has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has not homered in his 27 games this season.

Brujan has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in nine of 27 games so far this year.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .250 AVG .122 .314 OBP .200 .281 SLG .146 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 9/2 3 SB 0

