Taylor Walls vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Taylor Walls -- hitting .258 with a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Twins.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .212 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- Walls has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this year (42 of 82), with more than one hit nine times (11.0%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.189
|AVG
|.232
|.331
|OBP
|.306
|.262
|SLG
|.444
|7
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|7
|9
|RBI
|23
|42/25
|K/BB
|37/15
|11
|SB
|11
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ryan (10-9) takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.21 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 169 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.21 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
