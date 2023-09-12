The Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa and others in this game.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (10-9) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

In 25 starts this season, Ryan has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 6 4.0 4 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Sep. 1 6.0 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 5.0 5 1 1 7 2 at Cardinals Aug. 2 4.0 9 7 7 4 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 3.2 7 4 4 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI (114 total hits).

He has a .228/.310/.401 slash line on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 8 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 96 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a .251/.319/.480 slash line so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Sep. 11 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 vs. Mets Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 9 1-for-1 1 0 3 3 vs. Mets Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

