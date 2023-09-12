Joe Ryan and Zack Littell will each get the start when the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays play on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 208 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Fueled by 476 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .446 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 773 total runs this season.

The Rays have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Rays have a combined 1.174 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will hand the ball to Littell (3-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in eight innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

In 11 starts, Littell has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of three frames per outing.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners W 7-5 Home Aaron Civale Trent Thornton 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Dean Kremer 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer

