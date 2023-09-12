How to Watch the Rays vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Joe Ryan and Zack Littell will each get the start when the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays play on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays have hit 208 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Fueled by 476 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .446 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 773 total runs this season.
- The Rays have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined 1.174 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will hand the ball to Littell (3-5) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in eight innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- In 11 starts, Littell has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of three frames per outing.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|George Kirby
|9/9/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-5
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Trent Thornton
|9/10/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Miller
|9/11/2023
|Twins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Sonny Gray
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dean Kremer
|9/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Dean Kremer
