Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (89-56) versus the Minnesota Twins (75-69) at Target Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (10-9) for the Twins and Zack Littell (3-5) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rays' past 10 matchups.

The Rays have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Tampa Bay has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (773 total).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule