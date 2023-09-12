Harold Ramirez -- batting .290 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .301 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 62.6% of his 107 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 37.4% of his games this season (40 of 107), with two or more RBI 15 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.4% of his games this year (40 of 107), with two or more runs seven times (6.5%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 46 .262 AVG .348 .311 OBP .382 .476 SLG .404 22 XBH 6 9 HR 1 36 RBI 22 46/12 K/BB 26/8 4 SB 1

