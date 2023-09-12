Christian Bethancourt vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .228 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.2% of them.
- He has homered in nine games this season (9.8%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has driven home a run in 22 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.227
|AVG
|.229
|.266
|OBP
|.250
|.367
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|16
|44/8
|K/BB
|43/5
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.21 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
