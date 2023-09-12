At +15000 as of September 12, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay ranked 15th in total offense (346.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Buccaneers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, catching 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Devin White collected 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +6600 2 September 17 Bears - +12500 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +30000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +700 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +15000

