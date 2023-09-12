On Tuesday, Brandon Lowe (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this season (61 of 100), with at least two hits 16 times (16.0%).

He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.0% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (40.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .243 AVG .223 .343 OBP .317 .458 SLG .423 18 XBH 16 10 HR 9 40 RBI 25 64/24 K/BB 46/23 4 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings