Brandon Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Brandon Lowe (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this season (61 of 100), with at least two hits 16 times (16.0%).
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (40.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.243
|AVG
|.223
|.343
|OBP
|.317
|.458
|SLG
|.423
|18
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|25
|64/24
|K/BB
|46/23
|4
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.21, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.