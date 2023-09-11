Rene Pinto -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto is hitting .279 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • Pinto has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pinto has picked up an RBI in six games this year (27.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).
  • He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Twins

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
.129 AVG .433
.156 OBP .452
.323 SLG .700
2 XBH 4
2 HR 2
4 RBI 7
12/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.93), 20th in WHIP (1.166), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.