Rene Pinto -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is hitting .279 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Pinto has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pinto has picked up an RBI in six games this year (27.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).

He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .129 AVG .433 .156 OBP .452 .323 SLG .700 2 XBH 4 2 HR 2 4 RBI 7 12/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

