Rene Pinto vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Rene Pinto -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is hitting .279 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Pinto has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pinto has picked up an RBI in six games this year (27.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).
- He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.129
|AVG
|.433
|.156
|OBP
|.452
|.323
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.93), 20th in WHIP (1.166), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
