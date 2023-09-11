The Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) and Minnesota Twins (75-68) square off on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Target Field.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (8-5) for the Rays and Sonny Gray (7-6) for the Twins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (8-5, 3.07 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.93 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (8-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.07, a 4.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.023.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Glasnow has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (7-6) takes the mound first for the Twins in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 2.93 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 28 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.

Gray is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gray will try to continue a 15-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.93), 20th in WHIP (1.166), and 26th in K/9 (8.8).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.