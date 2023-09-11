Minnesota Twins (75-68) will match up with the Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) at Target Field on Monday, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

The favored Rays have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -105. A 7.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Rays vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (8-5, 3.07 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.93 ERA)

Rays vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 76 (66.1%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 76-39 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (66.1% winning percentage).

Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Twins have come away with 19 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won 17 of 39 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Luke Raley 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +550 - 2nd

