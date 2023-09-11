Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and projected starter Sonny Gray on Monday at Target Field.

Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 206 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (766 total runs).

The Rays rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays average baseball's best WHIP (1.175).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow (8-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Glasnow is aiming to earn his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Glasnow will look to build on a 13-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners W 7-5 Home Aaron Civale Trent Thornton 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Dean Kremer

