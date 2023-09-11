Rays vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) and the Minnesota Twins (75-68) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 11.
The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (8-5) for the Rays and Sonny Gray (7-6) for the Twins.
Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 76 (66.1%) of those contests.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 76 of its 115 games, or 66.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored 766 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Nick Pivetta
|September 7
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Zack Littell vs Luis Castillo
|September 8
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Taj Bradley vs George Kirby
|September 9
|Mariners
|W 7-5
|Aaron Civale vs Trent Thornton
|September 10
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Bryce Miller
|September 11
|@ Twins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Sonny Gray
|September 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Littell vs Joe Ryan
|September 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 14
|@ Orioles
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Jack Flaherty
|September 15
|@ Orioles
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 16
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Dean Kremer
