Luke Raley vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 64 of 111 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 14.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Raley has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (36.0%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.224
|AVG
|.273
|.324
|OBP
|.341
|.472
|SLG
|.503
|23
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|29
|59/15
|K/BB
|65/13
|8
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Gray (7-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 29th start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.93), 20th in WHIP (1.166), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.