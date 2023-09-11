Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .283 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 75 games this season (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 47 games this season (40.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .275 AVG .291 .295 OBP .349 .430 SLG .545 21 XBH 25 4 HR 14 23 RBI 50 51/6 K/BB 59/19 13 SB 15

Twins Pitching Rankings