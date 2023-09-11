Jose Siri vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Twins Player Props
|Rays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Twins
|Rays vs Twins Odds
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .220 with 13 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 20 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 56 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.7% of his games this year, and 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has an RBI in 35 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 46 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Josh Lowe
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Christian Bethancourt
- Click Here for Harold Ramirez
- Click Here for Taylor Walls
- Click Here for Brandon Lowe
- Click Here for Isaac Paredes
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.244
|AVG
|.194
|.291
|OBP
|.234
|.483
|SLG
|.506
|18
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|29
|62/11
|K/BB
|68/9
|7
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks fourth, 1.166 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.