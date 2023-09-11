The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jonathan Aranda (hitting .292 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, six walks and two RBI), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

  • Aranda is hitting .234 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Aranda has had a base hit in 10 of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Aranda has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
.194 AVG .313
.333 OBP .421
.323 SLG .500
3 XBH 1
0 HR 1
4 RBI 1
14/6 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • The Twins are sending Gray (7-6) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 163 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks fourth, 1.166 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.
