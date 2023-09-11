The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jonathan Aranda (hitting .292 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, six walks and two RBI), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda is hitting .234 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Aranda has had a base hit in 10 of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Aranda has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 .194 AVG .313 .333 OBP .421 .323 SLG .500 3 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 14/6 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

