Isaac Paredes vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Isaac Paredes (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mariners.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 110 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 50 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- In 57.6% of his 125 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 26 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has had an RBI in 53 games this year (42.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.256
|AVG
|.254
|.361
|OBP
|.349
|.547
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|12
|47
|RBI
|42
|37/24
|K/BB
|49/23
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.93), 20th in WHIP (1.166), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
