Harold Ramirez -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .301.

In 62.6% of his 107 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (37.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 46 .262 AVG .348 .311 OBP .382 .476 SLG .404 22 XBH 6 9 HR 1 36 RBI 22 46/12 K/BB 26/8 4 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings