Christian Bethancourt vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.192 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mariners.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .228.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 92 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.2% of them.
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 92), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this season (23.9%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (38.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.227
|AVG
|.229
|.266
|OBP
|.250
|.367
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|16
|44/8
|K/BB
|43/5
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Twins are sending Gray (7-6) to make his 29th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.93), 20th in WHIP (1.166), and 26th in K/9 (8.8).
