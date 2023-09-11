As of September 11 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, rank them 28th in the NFL.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last season.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

On defense last year, Devin White helped set the tone with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +10000 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1600 7 October 22 Falcons - +4000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +850 9 November 5 @ Texans - +30000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +750 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +4000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2200 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +15000

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:14 PM ET.