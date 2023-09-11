Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 11 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, rank them 28th in the NFL.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- On offense, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).
- The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last season.
- Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
- The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.
- Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.
- On defense last year, Devin White helped set the tone with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
Buccaneers Player Futures
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+1600
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+850
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+30000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+750
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+15000
