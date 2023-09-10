Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Seattle Mariners matchup at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (13-8) for his 28th start of the season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 15th, 1.021 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 5.0 5 3 3 7 1 at Marlins Aug. 30 6.1 4 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 6.0 7 2 2 11 1 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 3.0 9 6 6 3 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 120 hits with 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 82 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .264/.381/.425 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

