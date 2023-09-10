Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Mariners on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Seattle Mariners matchup at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Eflin Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (13-8) for his 28th start of the season.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.
- Eflin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
- The 29-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 15th, 1.021 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 5
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 30
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 25
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|11
|1
|at Angels
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 13
|3.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 120 hits with 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 82 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .264/.381/.425 so far this year.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
