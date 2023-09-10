The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners will play on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Julio Rodriguez -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are third in MLB play with 206 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (760 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Rays' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.175).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eflin is trying to collect his 17th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Eflin will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners W 7-5 Home Aaron Civale Trent Thornton 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away - - 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez

