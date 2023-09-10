How to Watch the Rays vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners will play on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Julio Rodriguez -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are third in MLB play with 206 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.
- The Rays rank eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (760 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Rays' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.175).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Eflin is trying to collect his 17th quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Eflin will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Nick Pivetta
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|George Kirby
|9/9/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-5
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Trent Thornton
|9/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Miller
|9/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
