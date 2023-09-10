Yandy Diaz and Julio Rodriguez are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners, who play on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +110. The total is 7 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 7 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 75-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.8% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 66-25 record (winning 72.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 143 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-62-4).

The Rays have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 49-25 38-31 35-24 52-32 67-48 20-8

